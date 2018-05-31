Search

Crowds enjoy taste of rural Norfolk at Cromer Carnival game and country fair

PUBLISHED: 16:12 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:14 13 August 2018

Simon Whitehead of Pakefield Ferrets, who gave a demonstration at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Simon Whitehead of Pakefield Ferrets, who gave a demonstration at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A sheep show, a heavy horse demonstration and countryside crafts were among the attractions at Cromer Carnival’s traditional game and country fair.

The all-day event, which was organised by a team of carnival committee members and volunteers, also included an open-air cookery show by chef and forager Simon Hunter Marsh, bushcraft and blacksmith demonstrations, a presentation by Simon Whitehead of Pakefield Ferrets, a display of stationary engines brought along by members of the Starting Handle Club, and stands run by Norfolk charities and businesses.

Fair-goers also had a chance to see entries into a circus-themed scarecrow competition, and visit a floral art show featuring displays created by entrants hailing from as far afield as Northampton and Holland.

Three-year-old Blossom Royal joining in the fun at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThree-year-old Blossom Royal joining in the fun at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival committee member Claire Claxton said: “The fair gets bigger every year, it’s a lovely, family event with a nice, relaxed atmosphere and we have been really pleased with the turnout.”

Stationary engines brought along to Cromer Carnival's game and country fair by members of the Starting Handle Club. Photo: KAREN BETHELLStationary engines brought along to Cromer Carnival's game and country fair by members of the Starting Handle Club. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Three-year-old Blossom Royal and pal Bradley Cherry, 2, joining in the fun at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThree-year-old Blossom Royal and pal Bradley Cherry, 2, joining in the fun at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Starting Handle Club member Stephen Earl of North Walsham with his 1920s stationary engine. Photo: KAREN BETHELLStarting Handle Club member Stephen Earl of North Walsham with his 1920s stationary engine. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Starting Handle Club members enjoying the sunshine at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLStarting Handle Club members enjoying the sunshine at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Watching the horses at the Hillside Animal Sanctuary stand. Photo: KAREN BETHELLWatching the horses at the Hillside Animal Sanctuary stand. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Blacksmith demonstration Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLBlacksmith demonstration Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Watching the horses at the Hillside Animal Sanctuary stand. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Two-year-old Bradley Cherry joining in the fun at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLTwo-year-old Bradley Cherry joining in the fun at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Forager and chef Simon Hunter Marsh. Photo: KAREN BETHELLForager and chef Simon Hunter Marsh. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Bushcraft demonstration at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLBushcraft demonstration at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The sheep show at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe sheep show at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Watching the sheep show at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELLWatching the sheep show at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The sheep show at Cromer Carnival's game and country fair. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

