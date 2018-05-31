Video

Crowds enjoy taste of rural Norfolk at Cromer Carnival game and country fair

A sheep show, a heavy horse demonstration and countryside crafts were among the attractions at Cromer Carnival’s traditional game and country fair.

The all-day event, which was organised by a team of carnival committee members and volunteers, also included an open-air cookery show by chef and forager Simon Hunter Marsh, bushcraft and blacksmith demonstrations, a presentation by Simon Whitehead of Pakefield Ferrets, a display of stationary engines brought along by members of the Starting Handle Club, and stands run by Norfolk charities and businesses.

Fair-goers also had a chance to see entries into a circus-themed scarecrow competition, and visit a floral art show featuring displays created by entrants hailing from as far afield as Northampton and Holland.

Carnival committee member Claire Claxton said: “The fair gets bigger every year, it’s a lovely, family event with a nice, relaxed atmosphere and we have been really pleased with the turnout.”

