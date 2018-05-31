Search

Crowds turn out for Sandringham Food and Drink Festival

PUBLISHED: 17:06 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 04 August 2018

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sunshine brought out the crowds for the first day of the Sandringham Food and Drink Festival today.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Henry Barrett, 9, from Long Stratton. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Henry Barrett, 9, from Long Stratton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Thousands packed in to sample food from around the world, along with a healthy dash of Norfolk produce.

“It’s been nice, it always is nice here as long as it doesn’t rain,” said show organiser Mark Hulme.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Chef Ursula Ferrigno giving a demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Chef Ursula Ferrigno giving a demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

As well as the food - along with plenty of ales, ciders, spirits and other drinks - Mr Hulme said one of the most popular parts of the show were the demonstrations by celebrity chefs.

“The guy who always attracts is Levi Roots,” he said, adding spilled out of the marquee into the showground while the Reggae Reggae Sauce supremo was on stage.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Chef Ursula Ferrigno giving a demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Chef Ursula Ferrigno giving a demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sunday’s bill includes Matt Tebbutt (1pm/3.30pm), Phil Vickery (11am/1.45pm) and Chantelle Nicholson (12-noon/2.30pm).

The festival is open from 10am-6pm. Tickets on the gate are priced £9 (adult) £8 (conc) and £4 (children). Parking is free.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYSandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

