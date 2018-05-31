Crowds turn out for Sandringham Food and Drink Festival
PUBLISHED: 17:06 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:11 04 August 2018
Archant Norfolk 2018
Sunshine brought out the crowds for the first day of the Sandringham Food and Drink Festival today.
Thousands packed in to sample food from around the world, along with a healthy dash of Norfolk produce.
“It’s been nice, it always is nice here as long as it doesn’t rain,” said show organiser Mark Hulme.
As well as the food - along with plenty of ales, ciders, spirits and other drinks - Mr Hulme said one of the most popular parts of the show were the demonstrations by celebrity chefs.
“The guy who always attracts is Levi Roots,” he said, adding spilled out of the marquee into the showground while the Reggae Reggae Sauce supremo was on stage.
Sunday’s bill includes Matt Tebbutt (1pm/3.30pm), Phil Vickery (11am/1.45pm) and Chantelle Nicholson (12-noon/2.30pm).
The festival is open from 10am-6pm. Tickets on the gate are priced £9 (adult) £8 (conc) and £4 (children). Parking is free.