Be our guest! Carnival goers enjoy Cromer’s annual Waiters and Waitresses’ Race

Crowds lined the cliff tops for one of Cromer carnival’s most anticipated events.

The annual Waiters and Waitresses Race took place at 3pm on Monday, August 13.

Participants were tasked with pouring a glass of wine, a bottle of fruit squash, and a can of lager and beer, before racing from the Pier forecourt to the Bath House Hotel and back again, spilling as little as they could along the way.

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp welcomed contestants with a warning they would be judged not only on speed but “dexterity and sartorial elegance”, while carnival mascot Claude the Crab entertained the waiting children in the audience.

The event included the Best Dressed category for both waiters and waitresses, and was judged by Laurie Scott and Ema Scott Rowlands from Breakers Cafe, and former Cromer mayor John Frosdick.

The race, which has been held in Cromer for more than 40 years, saw more than 32 entrants take on this year’s challenge.

Results

Waiters Race

1st - Martin Todoror, The Hotel De Paris

2nd - Robin Steggles, The Bann Thai

3rd - Charlie Jonas, The Jetty Cafe

Waitresses Race

1st - Sarah Daniels, The Links Country Park

2nd - Manom Greva, The Links Country Park

3rd - Vee Cook, The Red Lion

Best Dressed Waiter

1st - James Watson, The Cliftonville Hotel

2nd - Kim Steggles, The Bann Thai

3rd - Georgi Stoyanov, The Hotel De Paris

Best Dressed Waitress

1st - Nam Charoensak, The Bann Thai

2nd - Jane Hudson, The Cliftonville Hotel

3rd - Vee Cook, The Red Lion

Public Race

1st - Abby Stacey, from Peterborough

