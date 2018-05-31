Be our guest! Carnival goers enjoy Cromer’s annual Waiters and Waitresses’ Race
PUBLISHED: 11:20 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:03 14 August 2018
Crowds lined the cliff tops for one of Cromer carnival’s most anticipated events.
The annual Waiters and Waitresses Race took place at 3pm on Monday, August 13.
Participants were tasked with pouring a glass of wine, a bottle of fruit squash, and a can of lager and beer, before racing from the Pier forecourt to the Bath House Hotel and back again, spilling as little as they could along the way.
Carnival chairman Tony Shipp welcomed contestants with a warning they would be judged not only on speed but “dexterity and sartorial elegance”, while carnival mascot Claude the Crab entertained the waiting children in the audience.
The event included the Best Dressed category for both waiters and waitresses, and was judged by Laurie Scott and Ema Scott Rowlands from Breakers Cafe, and former Cromer mayor John Frosdick.
The race, which has been held in Cromer for more than 40 years, saw more than 32 entrants take on this year’s challenge.
Results
Waiters Race
1st - Martin Todoror, The Hotel De Paris
2nd - Robin Steggles, The Bann Thai
3rd - Charlie Jonas, The Jetty Cafe
Waitresses Race
1st - Sarah Daniels, The Links Country Park
2nd - Manom Greva, The Links Country Park
3rd - Vee Cook, The Red Lion
Best Dressed Waiter
1st - James Watson, The Cliftonville Hotel
2nd - Kim Steggles, The Bann Thai
3rd - Georgi Stoyanov, The Hotel De Paris
Best Dressed Waitress
1st - Nam Charoensak, The Bann Thai
2nd - Jane Hudson, The Cliftonville Hotel
3rd - Vee Cook, The Red Lion
Public Race
1st - Abby Stacey, from Peterborough
