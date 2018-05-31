Could you help to find a home for a new community project in Sheringham?

Sheringham High Street where the Maker's Space could soon be located. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

A new space for education and creativity could be coming to a north Norfolk seaside town if a tough fundraising target is met.

Jamie Crisp, one of the organisers of the Sheringham Makers Yard project. Photo: Jamie Crisp Jamie Crisp, one of the organisers of the Sheringham Makers Yard project. Photo: Jamie Crisp

Organisers behind Sheringham Makers Yard are hoping the town will rally around them as they aim to raise £150,000 in just 40 days to secure a home for the project.

Known as a ‘maker space’, this types of facility is growing in popularity, and offers a communal place to create and collaborate.

It provides access to the tools, equipment, materials and tuition people need to sharpen their skills - whether for a job or just for fun.

And the team have launched a crowd funding appeal to raise the money to bring the project to Sheringham, after finding their ideal venue near the town’s main high street, is up for auction.

The Sheringham Makers Yard logo. Photo: Sheringham Makers Yard The Sheringham Makers Yard logo. Photo: Sheringham Makers Yard

Jamie Crisp, owner of Sheringham Flooring, said: “I’ve been looking for an opportunity like this for a while.

“I think it’s really important that people have access to all types of education.

“We’re looking to raise £150,000 in approximately 40 days. It may seem like a tall order, but we really think the community will see the potential and help us get this project off the ground.”

Mr Crisp, 36, added: “I want to create a space for people to meet, collaborate, design and build all types of ideas and projects.

“I believe there are a great number of people who have a huge interest in working with their hands and unleashing their creative minds, but simply do not have access to the facilities or tuition to make it happen.

“The thought of bringing our community together inspires me.”

The venue would include areas for hand tool skills such as wood and metal work, as well as CNC machines and 3D printers, multimedia, stop motion animation, and spaces for art and creative thinking.

Mr Crisp, who also volunteers for Sheringham RNLI, added: “By providing these, Sheringham Makers Yard will assist those looking to go into science, tech, engineering, art, or maths.

“By giving students access, they will familiarise themselves with the some of the skills required in these industries.”

Organisers plan to make the venue available to schools, groups and employers, for team building and activity days, as well as providing a social space for the town’s community.

To donate, visit the crowd fund website here.