Cromer lifeboat launched to assist an ill crew member on-board a survey boat

Cromer RNLI launch was launched on Wednesday to assist a survey boat.

Cromer’s RNLI all-weather life boat Lester was launched earlier today to attend to a survey boat one mile out to sea.

Shortly before 6pm, Lester’s crew received reports from the UK coastguard that a crew member on the boat was suffering from abdominal pains and needed to be brought ashore immediately.

The all-weather boat was scrambled and travelled one mile off shore in calm seas to pick up the patient.

The sea conditions and good visibility meant the lifeboat was able to reach the survey boat quickly.

The patient was brought back to shore where an ambulance met the lifeboat and took the patient to hospital.

The incident handover was completed by 6.30pm and the lifeboat rehoused ready for the next call.