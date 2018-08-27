Lifeboat launched after reports that a diver was missing out at sea
Archant
Cromer RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat Lester was launched yesterday at midday following reports that a man was missing out at sea.
Messages were soon received that the diver had been able to get back on the support vessel, but then the vessel itself had problems with its engine.
Lester’s crew attended the scene, which was seven miles north-east of Bacton, to help the dive boat, and arranged a tow to take the vessel to Sea Palling.
After ensuring the dive boat was safe, the Cromer crew returned to station by 3.30pm.
Richard Leeds, lifeboat operations manager, said: “Reports of a lost diver, like all missing persons, need to be acted upon immediately. We were soon on scene and were pleased that the diver had managed to get back on board. Our Tamar class boat has the capability to tow other vessels and we were pleased to be able to give assistance.”
