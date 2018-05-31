Cromer lifeboat called to diver in difficulty off the Norfolk coast

The RNLI Lifeboat Station on Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A lifeboat crew has been sent out after reports that a diver has got into difficulty off the Norfolk coast.

The all-weather lifeboat from Cromer was sent out at just before 12pm today.

There are reports that a diver is in difficulty beneath a boat seven nautical miles north east of Bacton.

One person is safely aboard the dive boat.

More to follow.