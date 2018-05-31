Cromer lifeboat called to diver in difficulty off the Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 12:07 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 26 August 2018
Archant Norfolk 2017
A lifeboat crew has been sent out after reports that a diver has got into difficulty off the Norfolk coast.
The all-weather lifeboat from Cromer was sent out at just before 12pm today.
There are reports that a diver is in difficulty beneath a boat seven nautical miles north east of Bacton.
One person is safely aboard the dive boat.
More to follow.