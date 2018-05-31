Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cromer lifeboat called to diver in difficulty off the Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 12:07 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:07 26 August 2018

The RNLI Lifeboat Station on Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The RNLI Lifeboat Station on Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

A lifeboat crew has been sent out after reports that a diver has got into difficulty off the Norfolk coast.

The all-weather lifeboat from Cromer was sent out at just before 12pm today.

There are reports that a diver is in difficulty beneath a boat seven nautical miles north east of Bacton.

One person is safely aboard the dive boat.

More to follow.

Most Read

‘Extremist tried to behead me in Norfolk prison’

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

Video: Major search operation under way for two missing fishermen off Norfolk coast

Lifeboats from Goleston and Caister were dispatched around 8pm after a cruise ship found three men in a life raft in the North Sea. PHOTO: RNLI

Video: Search for missing fishermen off Norfolk coast continues

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Where to watch the East Coast Truckers convoy and why it matters to people

East Coast Truckers convoy through Yarmouth.

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: “We picked up a life raft with Zeebrugge on it, so it was a Belgian boat and there were some fish boxes” - lifeboat crewman describes debris of sunken fishing boat

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Video: Search for missing fishermen off Norfolk coast continues

The three men rescued from the liferaft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Norwich care home which was shut could reopen to cope with rising dementia need

A visualisation of how Mountfield Care Home could look following the revamp. Pic: NorseCare.

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast