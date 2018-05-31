Search


Cromer Hall Concerts set to return after series of successful gigs

PUBLISHED: 09:32 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:43 09 August 2018

The Magic of Motown gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The Magic of Motown gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

The organisers of a series of open-air concerts at Cromer Hall have promised the event will return bigger and better in 2019 after this year’s gigs drew around 10,000 people.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHYThe Glenn Miller Orchestra gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The country house estate overlooking the seaside town hosted three concerts earlier this month.

Alan Barker, technical director of organisers Starlight Concerts, said he was thrilled with the response to the shows.

Mr Barker said: “Seeing so many people dancing under the stars was truly magical.

“We’ve been inundated with requests to join our mailing list and anticipate that the arena will once again fill up very quickly next year.”

The Magic of Motown gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHYThe Magic of Motown gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He added: “Please do book up early as sadly we sold out twice this year and had to turn customers away.”

The first show titled The Magic of Motown focused on music from the 1960s, while the second featured tribute groups Killer Queen and the Magic of Motown. The third concert, combined with a classic car show, starred the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

The first two shows were sold out and the gigs raised a total of £3,000 for charity.

Benjie Cabbell Manners, owner of Cromer Hall, said he was thrilled that the concerts, which were first run in 2017, had become not only popular with people from Cromer, but also drew thousands more to the area.

The Magic of Motown gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHYThe Magic of Motown gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He said: “It was fantastic to welcome so many people into Home Park.

“These concerts are now a fixture in the local calendar and are attracting thousands of people into Cromer, helping the local economy and adding to the already fantastic tourist offering in north Norfolk.

“I’m already looking forward to next year.”

Emma Conrad, operations director of Starlight Concerts, added: “We are delighted that people have taken these live music night to their hearts and are already looking forward to next year.

The Abba and Queen gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHYThe Abba and Queen gig at Cromer Hall Concerts. Picture: ROB HENRY PHOTOGRAPHY

“We will be announcing our lineup and launching our 2019 tickets in October.”

Next year’s concerts will take place on August 2, 3 and 4.

Are you organising an event around north Norfolk? Email the details to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk or call him on 01263 513920.

