Funeral service offers motorcycle hearse for biker-mad families

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:55 28 August 2018

Funeral service on motorbikes. Pictures: supplied by Adrian Amis

Funeral service on motorbikes. Pictures: supplied by Adrian Amis

Archant

A funeral service is offering a different kind of send-off for your loved one that will appeal to biking families.

Funeral service on motorbikes. Pictures: supplied by Adrian AmisFuneral service on motorbikes. Pictures: supplied by Adrian Amis

Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services has introduced a new plan whereby the deceased’s final journey to the crematorium is made on a motorcycle hearse, as an alternative to the traditional car hearse.

The firm’s motorcycle funeral service includes the supply of a motorcycle hearse and bearers calling via a chosen address to a local crematorium.

Funeral director Adrian Amis said: “There is not a lot of difference in price, and it is more personal to the family and follows the deceased’s wishes.

“The motorcycle hearse price is £3,550. We have offered it before but decided to give it another push. Before, people thought it would be a lot of money, but we want to show it is affordable.”

The firm also offers a horse and carriage funeral service for £3750.

