Crabbing championships draw hundreds to pier in search of Norfolk delicacy

PUBLISHED: 13:11 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 26 August 2018

A crab caught at the World Pier Crabbing Championships in Cromer. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Their sweet, succulent taste has made them one of Norfolk’s most famous exports.

Wendy Bradshaw and her children Jessica, 10, and Charie, 12,at the World Pier Crabbing Championships in Cromer. Picture: STUART ANDERSONWendy Bradshaw and her children Jessica, 10, and Charie, 12,at the World Pier Crabbing Championships in Cromer. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

And hundreds of people have made their way to Cromer to take part in the World Pier Crabbing Championships this weekend.

Youngsters and adults like lowered lines and nets into the waters beneath the town’s pier to see what they could come up with as part of the contest, which is part of the Crab and Lobster Festival.

Tony Shipp, festival chairman, said crabbing for Cromer crabs was more popular than ever.

He said: “It used to be a summer activity but you can come down here almost any weekend of the year now and you can find families with buckets and lines.”

Michael Shipp, a volunteer at the World Pier Crabbing Championships in Cromer, with one of the caught crustaceans. Picture: STUART ANDERSONMichael Shipp, a volunteer at the World Pier Crabbing Championships in Cromer, with one of the caught crustaceans. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The championships - now in their ninth year - used to be just for line-caught crabs, but there is now a category for those caught with a bucket. The overall winner is awarded with the Richard Davies Plate, named after a well-known fisherman who died in 2010.

Among those taking part were Wendy Bradshaw, from Huntingdon, and her children Jessica, 10, and Charlie, 12.

Charlie said: “I really like doing it. We come here every year, it’s a great place. But we don’t always catch something.”

