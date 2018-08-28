Search

Cromer community cafe given £500 donation by Norfolk union branch

PUBLISHED: 15:05 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 05 November 2018

Branch member David Russell presented a cheque of £500 f to the volunteers. at the Community Cafe in Cromer. Photo: Unite

Archant

A north Norfolk community project has benefitted from a donation from one of the county’s trade union branches.

Cromer Cares, a community cafe at the Methodist Church, received a £500 donation from Unite London and Eastern’s 1880 Norfolk EMS branch, as part of their policy of supporting local charities.

The Reverend Sharon Willimott, of Cromer Methodist Church where the project operates, said: “We are pleased to receive the donation from Unite the Union for our running costs.

“Over the last five years the cafe has served more than 14,500 bacon butties and two course meals to the homeless and the financially stretched.

“In addition to the gift of food, visitors to the cafe are offered friendship, and signposted to other agencies for practical support.

“The recognition of the importance of this work by Unite is much appreciated.”

The cheque was presented to the volunteers by branch member David Russell at the cafe on Thursday, October 25.

