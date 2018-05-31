Search

Cromer Carnival 2018: 10,000 thought to have attended ‘super’ carnival day

PUBLISHED: 16:27 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:15 16 August 2018

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Archant

Cromer saw the return of the hot weather for the highlight of carnival week, as 10,000 people were thought to have attended the event.

Hope Robson, 27, Reed Hobson, 18 months, and Stuart Hobson, 30, from Sheringham, at Cromer Carnival. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesHope Robson, 27, Reed Hobson, 18 months, and Stuart Hobson, 30, from Sheringham, at Cromer Carnival. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Carnival Day, held on Wednesday, August 15, saw the sun shine high in the sky as crowds streamed into the Runton Road venue for the rides, shows, games and food on offer.

Families attended the biggest day on the town’s calendar from across Norfolk and further afield.

And one carnival committee member described the day as a big success, saying: “It’s been absolutely super.”

Hope Robson, 27, said: “My husband and I have taken the day off work.

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesCromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

“We’re looking forward to the Red Arrows and just enjoying the whole day really.”

Mrs Robson, who owns a cleaning business in Sheringham, added: “It’s our first year bringing the little one - Reed is only 18 months.”

And Stuart Robson, a 30-year-old landscape gardener added: “I’ve not been for years but she comes every year.”

Peter Burrows, carnival committee member, said: “It’s absolutely super.

Terri Brown, 29, from Cromer, with daughter Hollie Bailey, four, and friend Shauna Timmins, 21, from Lincolnshire. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesTerri Brown, 29, from Cromer, with daughter Hollie Bailey, four, and friend Shauna Timmins, 21, from Lincolnshire. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

“There a cool breeze so people have come off the beach.

“My favourite event is the Red Arrows even though we have them most years.”

But Mr Burrows, 79, from Cromer, added: “But the very best part of carnival is the procession, and as we always say, that’s one of the few things we can’t organise.

“We can close the roads and put the barriers up but its the general public who make it what it is.”

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesCromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Kevin Coles, 48, who had brought nine-year-old Ruby and Samuel, seven, to the carnival, said: “We’ve been before but we don’t come every year.

“The kids are looking forward to all the shows in the ring, the rides and the games.”

And Terri Brown, 29, said: “My favourite is the parade this evening.

“It’s the biggest and the most exciting part of the carnival.”

Kevin Coles, 48, with Ruby, nine, and Samuel, seven, at Cromer Carnival. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesKevin Coles, 48, with Ruby, nine, and Samuel, seven, at Cromer Carnival. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

The carnival committee estimated that around 10,000 people had attended the day’s festivities.

Steve Everitt, carnival committee member, said: “I should say we’ve had about the same number of people through the gates as last year but you can’t tell until about 5pm.”

Mr Everitt, 57, added: “I reckon around 10,000, and normally we get 10,000 to 12,000 throughout the whole day.”

Jamie Turner, area manager for St John’s Ambulance, said: “We have seen an increase in bee and wasp stings this year and we’ve treated these a lot.

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-KeyesCromer Carnival 2018. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

“We offer ice and anti histamines, and obviously there can be side effects so we seek medical attention if that happens.

“We’ve got nurses here, an ambulance, and 25 first aiders as well as other volunteers.

“We’ve also got young cadets here as well.”

Did you attend Cromer Carnival? Share your photos in the Enjoy Cromer More Facebook group.

Newsletter Sign Up

