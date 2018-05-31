Search

Cromer Carnival 2018: Winners of parade and illuminated procession announced

PUBLISHED: 15:24 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 28 August 2018

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer.

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer.

Alan Palmer

It was a week of sunshine, smiles and celebrations, but Cromer Carnival now is over for another year.

Cromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan PalmerCromer Carnival 2018. Photograph: Alan Palmer

But if you’re already missing the highlight of the town’s summer season, make sure you read the results from the town’s carnival parade, to get you in the mood for next year’s event

Cromer Carnival 2019 will be held from Saturday, August 17, to Friday, August 23, with Carnival Day on Wednesday, August 21.

Cromer Carnival 2018 Parade Results

Class One, articulated and rigid lorries:

1 - Phil Broughton, Beautiful Creatures, Cromer Parish Church

2 - Zoe Bullimore, Norwich

3 - In Touch Systems, Norwich

Class Two, towed trailers:

1 - Tyneside Club, Sheringham

2 - Sheringham Carnival Viking Ship

3 - Splash Pool, Sheringham

Class Three, decorated cars and vans:

1 - Marie Cooper, Hair Couture, Cromer

2 - About With Friends, Cromer

3 - Julie Neeve and Carl Baker, Bubble Car

Class Four, any other vehicle, including commercial:

1 - Marlene School of Dance

2 - Simon Brick, Aylsham

3 - Alex Brighton, Roar Dinosaur Adventure

Class Five, fancy dress 13+:

1 - Mad Hatter, Paper M/Lara Nicole

2 - Cromer in Bloom

3 - Clowns, Mum & Lad, Lorraine and Sebastien Annison

Class Six, vintage vehicles and bikes:

1 - David Boarer, Hemmingford Abbotts, Huntingdon

2 - Anthony Allen, Holt

3 - Lewis Cram

Overall winner:

Cromer Parish Church, Beautiful Creatures

Best entertainment:

The dancing clowns, Anglia Academy of Dance

Spirit of carnival:

Circus, Dance 2 Energy

Over 2 metres:

1 - Cromer Parish Church, Beautiful Creatures

2 - Cromer Parish Church, The Dragon

3 - Cinderella, Grove Road Christmas lights

Under 2 metres:

1 - The Royal Party, Hayward/Davies family

2 - The Wizard of Oz, Keith and Rob

3 - Union Jack, Denise Dixon

Umbrellas:

1 - Jason and Ellie Markell

2 - Elizabeth Goward

3 - Olivia Rollison and Sophie Langton

Topic Tags:

