Cromer Carnival 2018: Winners of parade and illuminated procession announced
PUBLISHED: 15:24 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 28 August 2018
Alan Palmer
It was a week of sunshine, smiles and celebrations, but Cromer Carnival now is over for another year.
But if you’re already missing the highlight of the town’s summer season, make sure you read the results from the town’s carnival parade, to get you in the mood for next year’s event
Cromer Carnival 2019 will be held from Saturday, August 17, to Friday, August 23, with Carnival Day on Wednesday, August 21.
Cromer Carnival 2018 Parade Results
Class One, articulated and rigid lorries:
1 - Phil Broughton, Beautiful Creatures, Cromer Parish Church
2 - Zoe Bullimore, Norwich
3 - In Touch Systems, Norwich
Class Two, towed trailers:
1 - Tyneside Club, Sheringham
2 - Sheringham Carnival Viking Ship
3 - Splash Pool, Sheringham
Class Three, decorated cars and vans:
1 - Marie Cooper, Hair Couture, Cromer
2 - About With Friends, Cromer
3 - Julie Neeve and Carl Baker, Bubble Car
Class Four, any other vehicle, including commercial:
1 - Marlene School of Dance
2 - Simon Brick, Aylsham
3 - Alex Brighton, Roar Dinosaur Adventure
Class Five, fancy dress 13+:
1 - Mad Hatter, Paper M/Lara Nicole
2 - Cromer in Bloom
3 - Clowns, Mum & Lad, Lorraine and Sebastien Annison
Class Six, vintage vehicles and bikes:
1 - David Boarer, Hemmingford Abbotts, Huntingdon
2 - Anthony Allen, Holt
3 - Lewis Cram
Overall winner:
Cromer Parish Church, Beautiful Creatures
Best entertainment:
The dancing clowns, Anglia Academy of Dance
Spirit of carnival:
Circus, Dance 2 Energy
Over 2 metres:
1 - Cromer Parish Church, Beautiful Creatures
2 - Cromer Parish Church, The Dragon
3 - Cinderella, Grove Road Christmas lights
Under 2 metres:
1 - The Royal Party, Hayward/Davies family
2 - The Wizard of Oz, Keith and Rob
3 - Union Jack, Denise Dixon
Umbrellas:
1 - Jason and Ellie Markell
2 - Elizabeth Goward
3 - Olivia Rollison and Sophie Langton