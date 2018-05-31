Search

Cromer Carnival hits the heights with Red Arrows display and “brilliant” parade

PUBLISHED: 21:09 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:52 16 August 2018

Cromer Church's 'Beautiful Creatures' float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mr Sun smiled down and his expression was reflected in the faces of tens of thousands of people as they enjoyed the spectacular Cromer Carnival parade.

Warm weather and warm hearts combined as the magnificent procession of motorised and walking floats brought a snaking splash of colour to the streets of the Gem of the Norfolk Coast.

The parade saw spectators standing as much as seven-deep to watch as it made its way from the carnival field assembly point, down Runton Road, through the town centre and looping round before heading back to the field.

The carnival 'royal' family on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe carnival 'royal' family on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

It was a fitting climax to a day of fun that was punctuated in the afternoon by a roof-rattling display of precision flying by the Red Arrows. Necks craned skywards to watch the remarkable pilots defying belief above the sea, the pier and the town.

The floats had assembled on the field for judging before the parade, entertaining crowds with music and dancing while they waited to be led off by a pipe band, Miss Cromer Emma Thompson and her fellow ‘royal’ family members and local emergency services crews.

Cromer Pier's 1970s disco float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Pier's 1970s disco float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Helen Dalton-Hare, who founded the special needs charity About With Friends 16 years ago, took part with 48 of her members and staff, with the group bagging a runner-up prize for their 1970s-themed float.

She said: “We all absolutely love the carnival. Our members have been up on the field today with their support workers and they have enjoyed it so much. It has just been a thoroughly brilliant week.”

Prince and princess Jack Annison and Mercedes Howe. Photo: KAREN BETHELLPrince and princess Jack Annison and Mercedes Howe. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Some people turned out hours early to bag a prime spot for the parade, while others watched from balconies or the roofs of their cars.

Floats ranged from a walking daisy chain from Cromer in Bloom and a ‘Beautiful Creatures’ entry from Cromer Parish Church, to an articulated lorry pirate ship and an entry featuring dozens of dancing clowns from Norwich-based Anglia Academy of Dance and Drama.

Miss Cromer Emma Thompson on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMiss Cromer Emma Thompson on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp, who has been involved in the annual event for nearly 50 years, said that, thanks to fine weather, families had turned out in force.

“All in all, it has been a brilliant day,” he added. “People came and stayed and we’ve had crowds six or seven deep down the road for the parade.”

A 'fast food' family group gets ready for the parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA 'fast food' family group gets ready for the parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

There are still plenty of highlights coming up in the final few days of carnival week.

Donna Yarham with her niece Chelsea Craske and sausage dog Crusoe. Photo: KAREN BETHELLDonna Yarham with her niece Chelsea Craske and sausage dog Crusoe. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Today (Thursday, August 16) there will be a ‘party on the lawns’ at Evington Lawns from 2pm with charity stalls and activities for children including a circus workshop.

A crab dressing contest for adults is on at 4pm.

Donna Yarham with her niece Chelsea Craske and sausage dog Crusoe. Photo: KAREN BETHELLDonna Yarham with her niece Chelsea Craske and sausage dog Crusoe. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

This is followed by a torchlight parade which starts at the meadow at 7pm, and there are evening events at carnival field including a Cromer versus Sheringham tug-of-war and fireworks display at 9.15pm.

The band Bloodshake Chorus will play at the carnival marquee in Runton Road from 8.15pm.

Members of Ingrid's Childcare group in their Mr Potato Head costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMembers of Ingrid's Childcare group in their Mr Potato Head costumes. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

On Friday there will be crab catching at the pier from 10.30am, and a walking treasure hunt around town from 2pm.

From 8pm, a fancy dress dance will take place at the carnival marquee, with a special cup for the best dressed in memory of Simon Hedge.

Clown Emily Gallop, 9. Photo: KAREN BETHELLClown Emily Gallop, 9. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Anglia Academy of Dance and Drama parade entry. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe Anglia Academy of Dance and Drama parade entry. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A pirate-themed float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA pirate-themed float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Dancers entertaining crowds waiting for the parade to start. Photo: KAREN BETHELLDancers entertaining crowds waiting for the parade to start. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

About With Friends members in 1970s gear. Photo: KAREN BETHELLAbout With Friends members in 1970s gear. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Fire Service bucket collectors at Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFire Service bucket collectors at Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival 'royal' family, who joined Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival 'royal' family, who joined Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ingrid's Childcare Mr Potato Head walking parade entry. Photo: KAREN BETHELLIngrid's Childcare Mr Potato Head walking parade entry. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The 48-member About With Friends 1970s-themed entry. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe 48-member About With Friends 1970s-themed entry. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The carnival 'royal' family on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe carnival 'royal' family on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival prince and princess Jack Annison and Mercedes Howe on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCarnival prince and princess Jack Annison and Mercedes Howe on the Cromer Flower Club float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

About With Friends members in 1970s gear. Photo: KAREN BETHELLAbout With Friends members in 1970s gear. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Capturing the action at Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCapturing the action at Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Cromer Pier Disco Fever float. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe Cromer Pier Disco Fever float. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

