Cromer Carnival gets off to a flying start with blue skies, bonny babies and knobbly knees by the dozen

Bonny baby nine-12-month winner Maxwell Brown with dad Carl. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Cromer Carnival’s opening weekend got off to a glorious start, with blue skies, bonny babies and knobbly knees by the dozen.

Children's fancy dress competition entrants Ivy, Hazel and Nathan Broughton with their cousin Henry, 12 months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Children's fancy dress competition entrants Ivy, Hazel and Nathan Broughton with their cousin Henry, 12 months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Crowds in their hundreds turned out to the carnival field on Saturday, with a giant car boot sale doing a brisk trade and food and drink stands serving queues of customers throughout the day.

Attractions included a funfair, stalls, a mini beer festival and a craft fair, with the main arena hosting a dog agility display from Norfolk Dog Training Society and a demonstration and novelty dog show run by Holt Dog Training Club.

Glamorous grandmother competition winner Helen Ferguson (left) and runner up Ann Burr with Miss Cromer Emma Thompson. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Glamorous grandmother competition winner Helen Ferguson (left) and runner up Ann Burr with Miss Cromer Emma Thompson. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A bake-off competition organised for the third year running by carnival committee members Julie Brooks and Luke Evans attracted creative confections ranging from beefburger cupcakes and a summer barbecue sponge, to a celebration cake depicting the Red Arrows flying over Cromer, while carnival-goers were also invited to bring their family heirlooms along to be valued at an Antiques Roadshow-style stall run by Keys of Aylsham.

The fun continued into the evening with a family night featuring music, magic and a chance for youngsters to have their picture taken with characters from the TV show Paw Patrol.

Glamorous grandmother competition entrant Linda Padmore with twin granddaughters Orla and Annabelle, 3. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Glamorous grandmother competition entrant Linda Padmore with twin granddaughters Orla and Annabelle, 3. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sunday featured a fun-packed programme of events on the carnival field, kicking off with a bonny baby competition attracting more than 40 entrants aged from just eight days, to 12 months.

Other events included a children’s fancy dress parade, as well as a glamorous grandmother contest featuring a surprise entry from Cromer town councillor Andreas Yiasimi, who donned a sequinned dress and blonde wig to compete as former catwalk model ‘Julie B’.

Miss Cromer Emma Thompson tests Leofric Salisbury's knees for knobbliness. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Miss Cromer Emma Thompson tests Leofric Salisbury's knees for knobbliness. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Carnival-goers also lined up to take part in a knobbly knees competition, while arena events ranged from a motorbike and trike cavalcade to a custom America car show.

Sunday’s evening programme included a wine tasting session and a World Association of Wrestling show.

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp, who this year celebrates his 48th year at the helm of the annual event, said: “We have had a full programme and a great turnout so far and everybody seems to have a smile on their face. We are now just hoping the weather holds out for the rest of the week.”

Bonny baby six-nine-month winner Fred Kilian with mum Abi. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Bonny baby six-nine-month winner Fred Kilian with mum Abi. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Bonny baby nine-12-month girls winner Maya with mum Maryanne. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Bonny baby nine-12-month girls winner Maya with mum Maryanne. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Children's fancy dress competition entrant Elsie Davis, 3, as Miss Cromer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Children's fancy dress competition entrant Elsie Davis, 3, as Miss Cromer. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Children's fancy dress competition entrants Freya Veasey, six months, and Emily Davis, 14 months as carnival attendants. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Children's fancy dress competition entrants Freya Veasey, six months, and Emily Davis, 14 months as carnival attendants. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Bonny baby entrants line up for judging. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Bonny baby entrants line up for judging. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Glamorous grandmother winner Helen Ferguson. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Glamorous grandmother winner Helen Ferguson. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Chantelle Craske and proud nanny Maxine with 16-day-old twins Matilda and Saskia-Rose. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Chantelle Craske and proud nanny Maxine with 16-day-old twins Matilda and Saskia-Rose. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Miss Cromer Emma Thompson and senior attendant Amy Gibson judging the knobbly knees contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Miss Cromer Emma Thompson and senior attendant Amy Gibson judging the knobbly knees contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer town councillor and carnival photographer Andreas Yiasimi dressed to impress in the glamorous grandmother competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Cromer town councillor and carnival photographer Andreas Yiasimi dressed to impress in the glamorous grandmother competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival children's fancy dress competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Cromer Carnival children's fancy dress competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELL