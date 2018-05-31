Cromer Carnival gets off to a flying start with blue skies, bonny babies and knobbly knees by the dozen
PUBLISHED: 18:41 12 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:50 12 August 2018
Archant
Cromer Carnival’s opening weekend got off to a glorious start, with blue skies, bonny babies and knobbly knees by the dozen.
Crowds in their hundreds turned out to the carnival field on Saturday, with a giant car boot sale doing a brisk trade and food and drink stands serving queues of customers throughout the day.
Attractions included a funfair, stalls, a mini beer festival and a craft fair, with the main arena hosting a dog agility display from Norfolk Dog Training Society and a demonstration and novelty dog show run by Holt Dog Training Club.
A bake-off competition organised for the third year running by carnival committee members Julie Brooks and Luke Evans attracted creative confections ranging from beefburger cupcakes and a summer barbecue sponge, to a celebration cake depicting the Red Arrows flying over Cromer, while carnival-goers were also invited to bring their family heirlooms along to be valued at an Antiques Roadshow-style stall run by Keys of Aylsham.
The fun continued into the evening with a family night featuring music, magic and a chance for youngsters to have their picture taken with characters from the TV show Paw Patrol.
Sunday featured a fun-packed programme of events on the carnival field, kicking off with a bonny baby competition attracting more than 40 entrants aged from just eight days, to 12 months.
Other events included a children’s fancy dress parade, as well as a glamorous grandmother contest featuring a surprise entry from Cromer town councillor Andreas Yiasimi, who donned a sequinned dress and blonde wig to compete as former catwalk model ‘Julie B’.
Carnival-goers also lined up to take part in a knobbly knees competition, while arena events ranged from a motorbike and trike cavalcade to a custom America car show.
Sunday’s evening programme included a wine tasting session and a World Association of Wrestling show.
Carnival chairman Tony Shipp, who this year celebrates his 48th year at the helm of the annual event, said: “We have had a full programme and a great turnout so far and everybody seems to have a smile on their face. We are now just hoping the weather holds out for the rest of the week.”