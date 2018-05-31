Search

Cromer Carnival Day 2018: Everything you need to know

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:35 15 August 2018

The Red Arrows fly giving a display over Cromer Pier during Cromer Carnival week. Photo: Antony Kelly.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

The highlight of carnival week is finally here.

The grand Cromer Carnival parade in previous years. Photo: Antony Kelly.The grand Cromer Carnival parade in previous years. Photo: Antony Kelly.

Cromer Carnival Day (Wednesday, August 15) has arrived.

Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of the event - and all the moments you won’t want to miss.

Carnival Day begins bright and early at 7am on The Pier for a session of sunrise yoga. There’s no need to book the free class, but make sure to bring your own mat.

The Croydon Steel Orchestra will perform at 10.15am at Henry Blogg Gardens Cromer Museum, followed by a presentation of prizes for the various competitions organised in support of Carnival Week.

Illuminated Floats at the Cromer Carnival. Photo: Andreas Yiasimi.Illuminated Floats at the Cromer Carnival. Photo: Andreas Yiasimi.

The main event of Carnival Day is held at Runton Road, with gates opening at 9.30am. Admission for adults is £7, with children and senior citizens priced at £5, and a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £20.

Morning events consist of: the emergency services display at 9.30am, Woodforde’s Dray at 10.30am, Stuart Barnes’ dogs and ducks display at 11am, and Spencer Ratcliffe’s trick riding show at 11.45am.

Afternoon events include: the arrival of Miss Cromer at the carnival ground at 12.30pm, the Bolddog Lings FMX Team display at 1pm, and the flight of the Red Arrows at 4pm.

The Carnival Evening, including the grand parade, also takes place today.

Cromer Carnival fireworks reflecting in the sea. Photo: Emma Boyd.Cromer Carnival fireworks reflecting in the sea. Photo: Emma Boyd.

Led by Norwich pipe band, Norwich samba band and the Croydon Steel Orchestra, the parade will assemble from 5pm at Runton Road car park.

Judging of the floats and the fancy dress will take place from 5.45pm, and during the parade floats will also be judged to find the most entertaining.

Motorbikes and trikes must be in position for the start of the parade at 6.30pm, for a 6.45 start.

The Cromer Grand Carnival Parade officially begins at 7pm and will travel through town via Runton Road, Prince of Wales Road, Hamilton Road, Church Street, Mount Street, Louden Road, West Street, Beach Road, returning to Runton Road car park.

Cromer Carnival children's fancy dress competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival children's fancy dress competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

And finally the night will come to a close with the band Pure Passion performing on the carnival field after the parade.

Road closures during the parade will last from 6.30pm until 9pm, with no traffic movement until the parade has finished.

Any cars parked on the Runton Road car park after 6.30pm will not be able to leave until the parade finishes at 9pm.

Join the discussion about Cromer Carnival in the Enjoy Cromer More group on Facebook where there will be videos and photographs throughout the week.

