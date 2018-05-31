Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Cromer Carnival draws to a close with illuminated procession and spectacular fireworks display

PUBLISHED: 12:21 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:38 17 August 2018

A troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Cromer Carnival drew to a spectacular close, with an illuminated procession through the town, followed by a dazzling fireworks display over the pier and sea.



Afternoon rain meant a children’s tea party had to be moved from Evington Lawns to the carnival marquee, but the skies cleared later in the day and thousands turned out to watch early evening events on the carnival field, ranging from a model aircraft display, to the traditional Cromer Vs Sheringham tug-of-war which, to the delight of Sheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean, was won by the Sheringham team for the fifth year running.

Youngsters also lined up to sit at the controls of a fire engine and try out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services staff, with adults having a chance to try their hand at crab dressing, take part in the carnival fun run, or listen to live music from local band Bloodshake Chorus.

A young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The procession, which featured decorated umbrellas, dancing clowns and a fleet of Citroen 2CVs brought along by car club members attending a rally at North Walsham High School, wound its way through the town to the delight of crowds, before gathering at Runton Road for the fireworks, which were hailed the “best yet” by onlookers.

Sandra Shipp, whose husband Tony is carnival chairman, sold glow sticks and torches from the parade assembly point at the Meadow car park.

Sheringham jubilant in the Tug of War against Cromer. Photo: Jonathon ReadSheringham jubilant in the Tug of War against Cromer. Photo: Jonathon Read

She said that, with its “relaxed, family atmosphere”, the illuminated procession had become one of the highlights of the week.

“The picnic was very well attended in spite of the weather and the parade just gets bigger every year,” she added. “The imagination and ideas people have are fantastic and it’s just lovely to see everybody enjoying themselves, which is what carnival is all about.”

Sheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean (right) sharing a joke with his Cromer counterpart Tony Shipp, whose team were defeated by the Sheringham side in the traditional tug-of-war. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean (right) sharing a joke with his Cromer counterpart Tony Shipp, whose team were defeated by the Sheringham side in the traditional tug-of-war. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The carnival comes to a close today with crab catching on the pier, followed by a treasure hunt around the town at 2pm and a fancy dress dance in the carnival marquee at 8pm, with a special cup for the best dressed in memory of carnival stalwart Simon Hedge.

Cromer Carnival tug-of-war team member Steven Attew with son Rory, 12 months. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival tug-of-war team member Steven Attew with son Rory, 12 months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young carnival-goers testing their strength in a boys vs girls tug-of-war contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELLYoung carnival-goers testing their strength in a boys vs girls tug-of-war contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young carnival-goers testing their strength in a boys vs girls tug-of-war contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELLYoung carnival-goers testing their strength in a boys vs girls tug-of-war contest. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The Sheringham and Cromer tug-of-war teams get ready to compete. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe Sheringham and Cromer tug-of-war teams get ready to compete. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean (right) sharing a joke with his Cromer counterpart Tony Shipp, whose team were defeated by the Sheringham side in the traditional tug-of-war. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival chairman Stuart McClean (right) sharing a joke with his Cromer counterpart Tony Shipp, whose team were defeated by the Sheringham side in the traditional tug-of-war. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA young carnival-goer trying out firefighting equipment brought along by local emergency services crew members. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA troupe of clowns on scooters taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Citroen 2CVs taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCitroen 2CVs taking part in Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Cromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer Carnival illuminated procession. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Related articles

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast