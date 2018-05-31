Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Cromer in its best light’ - Carnival chairman on his 33 years of organising the event

PUBLISHED: 16:46 07 August 2018

Cromer Carnival chairman, Tony Shipp. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Carnival chairman, Tony Shipp. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

Cromer Carnival is the highlight of the summer season in the sunny seaside town.

And ahead of the first day of carnival week on Saturday, August 11, Jessica Frank-Keyes spoke to chairman Tony Shipp, about his memories of the past three decades of carnival in Cromer.

Mr Shipp, 74, became chairman of the carnival committee in 1985, and has been involved in planning 33 carnivals since then.

He said: “Planning for next year’s carnival begins as soon as we finish the last one. We have to get the Red Arrows application in before the end of September.

“They first flew here in 1980 and I think they’ve only missed five years in total.

“We have been very fortunate with them over the years, and we know they like to display at Cromer, and to fly over the cliffs and the Pier.”

As well as the Red Arrows, there are many events that return year on year, but the 24-strong committee aim to introduce one new event at each carnival.

Mr Shipp said: “Carnival week is a well established programme.

“We look at each event and see how popular its been, and we try to put on one new one every year.

“Everybody asks me what my favourite event is, and its such a difficult question.

“I enjoy the whole of the week. There are highlights like the Red Arrows and carnival day.

“I do enjoy the parade - that’s one of my favourites.

“It shows Cromer in its best light - its the community of Cromer and the surrounding area that come out and take part.”

Mr Shipp said: “The first year we had the Red Arrows was big.

“Others we’ve had where things have stood out have been when something goes slightly wrong.

“We’ve had bands leading the parade that wouldn’t march because it was raining.”

But he added: “It all comes together in the end

“One of the nicest things is that we’ve got a lots of holiday makers who come down year after year for the carnival.

“You really get to know them.”

Carnival brings thousands of people into town, with up to 8,000 carnival goers expected to descend on the showground on August 15.

Mr Shipp said: “In terms of a total of people coming to Cromer, we’ve heard estimates of 70,000.

“There are extra trains and park and ride buses being put on.”

Are you looking forward to Cromer Carnival? Tweet your photos to @EnjoyCromer.

Related articles

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast