Crazy contraptions take over Cromer as racers compete in annual soapbox derby

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The countdown to Cromer’s carnival continued as racers took on the town’s annual soapbox derby.

Spectators lined the streets as competitors took on the course along Beach Road on Sunday, August 5.

The event, which was a new addition to the run up to Cromer carnival, was held for the first time in 2014.

The derby began at 11.30am with racing from 1pm.

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp said: “It’s been very successful.

