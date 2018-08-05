Crazy contraptions take over Cromer as racers compete in annual soapbox derby
PUBLISHED: 18:30 05 August 2018
Archant Norfolk 2018
The countdown to Cromer’s carnival continued as racers took on the town’s annual soapbox derby.
Spectators lined the streets as competitors took on the course along Beach Road on Sunday, August 5.
The event, which was a new addition to the run up to Cromer carnival, was held for the first time in 2014.
The derby began at 11.30am with racing from 1pm.
Carnival chairman Tony Shipp said: “It’s been very successful.
“We had 25 entries which was the most we’ve ever had.
“The weather was great and we had 1,500 people watching.
“Crowds were three deep, both cheering them on and waiting for them to crash.”
Mr Shipp added: “It’s got bigger every year. We had entries from all over Norfolk and even from the midlands.”
The overall winner was presented with the Malcolm McGreadie Shield, named in honour of the former Cromer carnival committee member.
The carnival begins on Saturday, August 11, and runs until Friday, August 17.