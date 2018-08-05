Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Crazy contraptions take over Cromer as racers compete in annual soapbox derby

PUBLISHED: 18:30 05 August 2018

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The countdown to Cromer’s carnival continued as racers took on the town’s annual soapbox derby.

Spectators lined the streets as competitors took on the course along Beach Road on Sunday, August 5.

The event, which was a new addition to the run up to Cromer carnival, was held for the first time in 2014.

The derby began at 11.30am with racing from 1pm.

Carnival chairman Tony Shipp said: “It’s been very successful.

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“We had 25 entries which was the most we’ve ever had.

“The weather was great and we had 1,500 people watching.

“Crowds were three deep, both cheering them on and waiting for them to crash.”

Mr Shipp added: “It’s got bigger every year. We had entries from all over Norfolk and even from the midlands.”

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The overall winner was presented with the Malcolm McGreadie Shield, named in honour of the former Cromer carnival committee member.

The carnival begins on Saturday, August 11, and runs until Friday, August 17.

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCromer Soapbox Races, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast