Christian group marks milestone with week of activities

Hannah Beal, Lightlife team leader, with Claire, a team leader from France. Picture: NICHOLAS WILLIAMS Archant

Christian group Lightlife has marked its 151st anniversary with a week of activities for children around Cromer.

The group, formerly called Cromer Beach Mission, ran sessions for three to 16-year-olds including craft, Bible studies, a barbecue, a sand castle competition and a ceilidh at the town’s parish hall.

Hannah Beal, who has led the team organising the annual event since 2010, said: “As usual, everyone had a great time.

“The focus this year was on Jesus’ miracles and prayer, using Scripture Union’s Guardians of Ancora holiday club material.

Each year we find a practical way of demonstrating God’s love, and this year children were encouraged to bring new toothbrushes and toothpaste for children in a Hungarian orphanage.”

Ms Beal said 23 team members along with support staff were involved in running the events, and that included three from Leeds and one from Lyon in France.