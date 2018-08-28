Christian group marks milestone with week of activities
PUBLISHED: 13:53 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 06 September 2018
Archant
Christian group Lightlife has marked its 151st anniversary with a week of activities for children around Cromer.
The group, formerly called Cromer Beach Mission, ran sessions for three to 16-year-olds including craft, Bible studies, a barbecue, a sand castle competition and a ceilidh at the town’s parish hall.
Hannah Beal, who has led the team organising the annual event since 2010, said: “As usual, everyone had a great time.
“The focus this year was on Jesus’ miracles and prayer, using Scripture Union’s Guardians of Ancora holiday club material.
Each year we find a practical way of demonstrating God’s love, and this year children were encouraged to bring new toothbrushes and toothpaste for children in a Hungarian orphanage.”
Ms Beal said 23 team members along with support staff were involved in running the events, and that included three from Leeds and one from Lyon in France.