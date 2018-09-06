Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

06 September, 2018 - 10:26
The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

The windows of an animal welfare charity shop have been smashed in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Four windows of the Great Yarmouth Animal Cruelty shop in Market Row were smashed on the night of August 30.

The windows have now been taped over by the shop’s Giles Robins and he is now waiting to see when his landlord can repair them.

Mr Robins says that the repairs could lead to the shop closing for a day, leading to a loss of money which would be donated to two animal sanctuaries and wildlife causes.

He said: “It is galling really, it is truly shocking to see this has happened.”

Mr Robins was alerted to the damage by someone above another shop in Market Row and the incident was captured on CCTV.

Police are investigating the criminal damage.

Mr Robins said he had received a lot of support from customers who were concerned to see the damage that had been done.

Most Read

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Work on new £1m roundabout at busy industrial estate to bring 13 weeks of delays

Works to build a new roundabout on the A1066 will last 13 weeks. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Water leak on village road causes rush hour delays

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast