Can you help trace these criminals? The 10 people wanted by Norfolk Constabulary
PUBLISHED: 09:20 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:27 05 September 2018
norfolk constabulary
These are the 10 criminals Norfolk Constabulary is currently appealing for help to trace in the county with crimes ranging from drug offences to attempted murder in Norwich.
Hannah Rice
This woman is wanted in North Norfolk for breaching the terms of her licence. The 35-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 1, and of a stocky build with long brown hair. Police think she has links to the Norwich and Cromer areas.
Keiron Watkins
Watkins is wanted in Norwich in connection with a burglary in Suffolk. He is described as white, around 5ft 9, and of a stocky build with short brown hair. 30-year-old Watkins is also thought to have links in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft area.
Adam Burton
Police are trying to trace Burton, who is wanted in the Broadland area, for having breached the terms of his licence. The 33-year-old is also thought to have links in the Norwich area.
Jo Sharpe
Sharpe, 33, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence. Sharpe, of no fixed address, is described as white, 6ft, and with short dark hair and facial hair. Police say he speaks with a Northern accent and has two distinctive tattoos – a large cross on his upper left arm and the word ‘Chelsea’ on the right side of his neck. He’s thought to frequent the Norwich area.
Liza Richardson
Police are trying to trace 43-year-old Richardson for breaching the terms of her licence. She has links with the Norwich and Old Catton areas of Norfolk but also with Surrey and South East London.
Charles Adcock
Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences. He also goes by the name Eddie and claims to be aged 61 despite actually being 59. Police think Adcock has links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and he is known to sleep rough. He has been a wanted person for two years so his appearance may differ from the given image.
Florenc Xhaferrllari
Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault. The 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.
Karl Marx Giddings
Police are re-appealing for help to trace Giddings, who has been wanted since November 2015 for failing to appear at court in relation to drug offences. Giddings is described as white, around 5ft 10, slim and with brown hair and blue eyes. He is thought to be in the Dereham, Fakenham, or Watton areas but he also has links to Thetford, Essex, and London.
Salah Hadi
Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich. Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds. Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.
Arnas Kragauskas
Police want help from the public to trace Kragauskas, a Lithuanian national who is wanted after failing to appear at Norwich Crown Court to stand trial for blackmail. The 29-year-old is described as white and 5ft 10. His last known address was Rufus Street in Costessey.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.