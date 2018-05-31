Search

Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

PUBLISHED: 08:49 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:07 28 August 2018

A video of a police officer appearing to repeatedly hit a woman as she holds a young girl in her arms has led to outrage on social media.

The CCTV clip was posted on Facebook on Sunday morning and has been viewed more than 400,000 times.

Norfolk police’s internal standards department is now investigating.

It shows police officers arresting three women in the Nelson on Nelson Street on March 27.

One of the women is sitting down holding a child and the officer arresting her appears to hit her repeatedly.

She lashes back out at him and he then hits her further in the four-minute video clip.

The child is taken away by another woman and she is then arrested.

The clip sparked anger on social media.

“What gives them the right to do that and to a woman with a child in her arms?” asks one commentator. “Disgusting,” another said.

Last night police said the video was part of an investigation.

“We are aware of a video that is currently circulating on social media which shows officers making arrests in a pub in Norwich,” they said in a statement on Facebook.

“The video footage forms part of an active criminal investigation concerning the individuals being arrested.

“It has also been referred internally to the constabulary’s Professional Standards Department, who will review the contents of the video.”

