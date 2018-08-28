Search

“Very distinctive” bike stolen near cemetery

PUBLISHED: 16:43 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:43 01 September 2018

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for information following a distinctive black and orange bike was stolen.

The incident, which happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday, August 27, saw a black and orange Canzo Voodoo mountain bike was stolen near Lowestoft Cemetery, close to Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft.

The bike is described as “very distinctive” and has a serial number of F15070088.

Lowestoft Police said on Facebook: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of it or has seen the bike and knows its whereabouts should contact CID on 101 quoting crime reference 49988/18.

“Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

