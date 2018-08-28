Search

Vandals target floral planters in a Norfolk town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:52 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:53 05 November 2018

Four of the remaining planters outside the St George’s Theatre Plaza in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Four of the remaining planters outside the St George's Theatre Plaza in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Vandals have stolen and damaged three floral planters placed in Great Yarmouth.

Four of the remaining planters outside the St George's Theatre Plaza in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Three out of six planters, placed by the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth, were vandalised outside the St George’s Theatre Plaza on Saturday morning.

One of the plastic planters, which cost £150, had completely disappeared, another was cracked and the final one was left completely broken.

Hugh Surzaker, founding chairman of the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth, said: “We put the planters outside the plaza to tidy up the place and help peoples wellbeing, to find them all vandalised was very disappointing.”

The planters were funded by Haven Rotary and Great Yarmouth and Gorleston in Bloom, and have been in place since the beginning of summer.

Mr Surzaker, said: “The planters are plastic and very light weight, we might have a look into getting some wooden ones to stop this kind of thing from happening again.”

The Civic Society’s aim is to make Great Yarmouth a better place to live, along with preserving, protecting and improving the town’s cultural heritage.

Mr Surzaker, said: “We haven’t had any problems since the planters have been placed, the only is that a little boy cut one of the flowers to give to his mother.

“We have had lots of feedback about the planters, especially as the area is lacking flowers and trees.”

