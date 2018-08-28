Search

Unconscious woman arrested after rescue from Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:52 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:25 28 August 2018

Emergency services respond to an incident near Castle Mall PHOTO: Peter Walsh

Archant

A woman who was rescued from a Norwich shopping centre was arrested on suspicion of common assault and assaulting two police officers after being brought down, it has emerged.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street in Norwich, close to the entrance to the Castle Mall car park at just after 7am on Tuesday (August 28).

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston together with the Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) were called to help with the rescue “of a person from height”.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance following the rescue but was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault.

A police spokesman said: “A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and assaulting two police officers following an incident on Tuesday, August 28 2018.

“She was also arrested in connection with a previous public order offence and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

The woman, who remained in police custody on Tuesday afternoon, was unconscious when she was discovered.

Peter Rowe, station manager at Sprowston Fire Station, who attended the incident, said: ”I think the first call was from the police who discovered a lady in her 20s unconscious and unresponsive on the roof of the Castle Mall.

“She was in a precarious position so the fire service responded with two appliances, one from Carrow, one from Sprowston and the aerial ladder platform from Earlham.

“We had to bring her down to a position of safety and then hand her back to the ambulance service.”

Mr Rowe added: “There was never an intention, I don’t think, for her to jump.”

A Castle Mall spokesman said they were aware that a woman “climbed down onto an external wall from Castle Gardens around 6.20am and went to sleep”.

The spokesman added: “The incident was dealt with by the emergency services. They arrived on site about 7.20am and escorted her away in an ambulance by 7.50am.”

Traffic was stopped travelling up or down Cattle Market Street during the rescue which resulted in a queue of buses and cars during the incident. The road was reopened just before 7.50am.

