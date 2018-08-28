Search

Two men charged with murder after Norfolk man’s death eight years ago appear in court

PUBLISHED: 15:21 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:21 05 November 2018

Jan Hogan died in 2010. Submitted pictures

Archant

Two men charged with murder of a father of five who died more than eight years ago appeared at Norwich Crown Court

Lester Aisthorpe, 58, of Basil Drive, Downham Market, and Steven Louro, 42, of South Lynn Plain, King’s Lynn, have both been charged with the murder of Jan Hogan in May 2010.

Both men also face a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The men appeared via video link from Norwich Prison and no pleas were taken. at the short hearing.

The case was adjourned for a further hearing on January 2 at the crown court when it is expected that the charges will be put to the two men.

Judge David Goodin remanded both men into custody.

A trial date has been fixed for April 29 next year and Chris Youell, prosecuting said that it was expected to last about two weeks.

Mr Hogan’s body was found in his flat in Basil Drive on May 23, 2010.

