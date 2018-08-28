Search

Advanced search

Men arrested on suspicion of theft after van stopped in Norwich released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:25 05 November 2018

Police stop a van on St Stephen's Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police stop a van on St Stephen's Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Two men arrested on suspicion of theft after a van was stopped in Norwich have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

The van, a silver coloured Ford Transit van, was pulled over by roads policing officers in the St Stephens Road, opposite the Trowel and Hammer pub in Norwich.

The stop, which happened at about 8.30am on Saturday, November 3, followed reports that it had been involved in theft.

A police spokesman said the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of theft of cooking oil, going equipped and driving without insurance.

The vehicle was also seized following the stop.

Both men have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident or believes they are victims of cooking oil theft should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man in his 60s pushed off bike and robbed in Norwich

Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle. Photo: Google

Video This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk

Christmas lights in Davey Place in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast