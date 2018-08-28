Two women arrested in connection with Cromer robbery
PUBLISHED: 10:06 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:06 30 August 2018
Two 18-year-old women were arrested in connection with a robbery on the final night of Cromer Carnival.
It happened in Shipdham Avenue in Cromer on August 18. The teenagers were taken to Aylsham police investigation centre for questioning and were subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A Norfolk police spokesman said that, in addition, a 26-year-old man has also been spoken to by officers in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
It comes after Norfolk police revealed that a 20-year-old man had also been arrested in connection with the robbery.
He was arrested on August 22 and questioned at Aylsham police investigation centre. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
