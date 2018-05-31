Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three people punched and kicked during assault

PUBLISHED: 12:25 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:25 23 August 2018

Police are looking for two suspects after an assault in Cromer. Photo: PA Wire.

Police are looking for two suspects after an assault in Cromer. Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Three people were kicked and punched during an assault in Cromer.

It happened around 10pm on Wednesday, August 15, when an altercation broke out between two groups of people, firstly in a shop in Mill Road and then in Harbord Road, near to the alleyway with Station Road.

As a result of the incident, two men and one woman were assaulted by being kicked and punched.

The male suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 8 inches tall, of a muscular build, having a bald head and was wearing a dark grey t-shirt and grey trousers.

The female suspect is described as wearing all black clothing and was carrying a white bag containing bottles.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it. Witnesses should contact PC Joey Mezzetti at Cromer police station on 101 quoting reference 36/50494/18.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Traveller faces court action for ‘trespassing’ on land he has lived on for decades

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk man jailed after being caught with more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes

Cigarettes were hidden in wooden containers coated in bitumen. PIC: HM Revenue and Customs.

Dangerous driver jailed for eight months after speeding past officer at 98mph

Jake Filby failed to stop as he travelled towards Gorleston on August 15 last year, despite the officer standing in the road and raising his hands. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast