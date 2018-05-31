Three people punched and kicked during assault

Police are looking for two suspects after an assault in Cromer. Photo: PA Wire. PA Wire/Press Association Images

Three people were kicked and punched during an assault in Cromer.

It happened around 10pm on Wednesday, August 15, when an altercation broke out between two groups of people, firstly in a shop in Mill Road and then in Harbord Road, near to the alleyway with Station Road.

As a result of the incident, two men and one woman were assaulted by being kicked and punched.

The male suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 8 inches tall, of a muscular build, having a bald head and was wearing a dark grey t-shirt and grey trousers.

The female suspect is described as wearing all black clothing and was carrying a white bag containing bottles.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it. Witnesses should contact PC Joey Mezzetti at Cromer police station on 101 quoting reference 36/50494/18.