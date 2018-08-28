Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three men arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing released while investigations continue

PUBLISHED: 15:29 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 03 September 2018

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Three people arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich have been released while investigations continue.

Police were called to Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, following reports of a disturbance in a property.

A little while later officers received a second call from paramedics reporting a man with stab wounds in Ber Street.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered injuries during the disturbance and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the incident which happened at about 4.40pm on Thursday (August 30).

Three men, aged 28, 46, and 51, were arrested at a property in Foulgers Opening on suspicion of assault following the incident.

A police spokesman said all three men, who were taken to custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, have since been released while investigations into the incident continue.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Crowd-pleasers at the Sundown Festival make it a weekend to remember

Zara Larsson brought the house down at Sundown. Picture: Ian Burt

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Teddy bears zipwire down 19th century windmill for fundraising event

Charity teddy bear zipwire event with Edward the Bear. Pictured is Jamie and Max Schweigart with their parents. Picture: ALISON WEBB

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast