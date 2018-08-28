Three men arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing released while investigations continue

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh Archant

Three people arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich have been released while investigations continue.

Police were called to Foulgers Opening, off Ber Street, following reports of a disturbance in a property.

A little while later officers received a second call from paramedics reporting a man with stab wounds in Ber Street.

The man, aged in his 30s, suffered injuries during the disturbance and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital following the incident which happened at about 4.40pm on Thursday (August 30).

Three men, aged 28, 46, and 51, were arrested at a property in Foulgers Opening on suspicion of assault following the incident.

A police spokesman said all three men, who were taken to custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, have since been released while investigations into the incident continue.