Thieves force way into property
22 August, 2018 - 13:46
Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Thetford.
It happened sometime between 5pm on Saturday, July 21 and 2pm on Monday, August 20 where thieves forced entry to a property in Fir Road.
They searched the property but it is not known if anything has been stolen.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the time should contact DC Alex Gilmour on 101 quoting reference: 36/52079/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
