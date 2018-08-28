Man jailed for drunken attack

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Thetford man who punched and kicked a man in a late night attack in Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for 12 months by a judge who said that drunken violence would not be tolerated by the courts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sentencing Michael Vickers, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “Young men who go out drinking and choose to use violence to settle disputes can only expect to go to prison.

“The increase in violent offences by young men in drink has to be deterred by this court. The message must be sent out that anyone who resorts to this type of violence particularly where a kick is used is going to prison,” he added.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Vickers punched William Ackroyd in the face fracturing his eye socket before delivering a “full force kick” to his lower body while he was on the ground.

Vickers, 25, of Ripon Way, Thetford, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm in April last year and in addition to being jailed he was ordered to pay £500 costs and £750 compensation.

The court heard that Vickers had no previous convictions and the offence was out of character.