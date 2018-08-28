Sunburnt pig called Delilah wandered loose on Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road

The pig that was untethered on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: From Sgt Mark Shepherd's Twitter account. Archant

A young pig found wandering loose on a busy city street had “acute sunburn” after not being properly cared for, a court heard.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Murphy-Hankin leaving court. Photo: Peter Walsh Thomas Murphy-Hankin leaving court. Photo: Peter Walsh

Delilah had to be fed milk around the clock after being picked up on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich’s clubland, Norwich magistrates were told.

The incident began when police were called after Thomas Murphy-Hankin, 26, was being abusive on Prince of Wales Road.

When they arrived police found Murphy-Hankin sitting in a doorway with a bottle of alcohol and the pig between his legs with no restraint.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, said while the defendant, who also had a dog with him, was being arrested the pig was “wandering around” on the road and had to be sedated.

Mr Nickerson said the pig was checked over by a vet and found to be very young, possibly only a few days old.

He said the vet found the pig had “quite acute” sunburn, was quite malnourished and for the first 24 hours needed to be fed milk every hour.

Murphy-Hankin, of no fixed abode, appeared on Friday having admitted having a pig untethered on a public highway on August 8.

He also admitted not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the animal were met on the same date.

Malcolm Plummer, for Murphy-Hankin, who also admitted a public order offence on August 8, said his client, who regarded himself as a traveller, had been given the pig shortly before the incident by some travellers.

He said he had “felt sorry for it” and was looking after it but has not been “sufficiently trained in animal husbandry”.

Mr Plummer said his client meant well but “just had no idea how to look after it”.

He said his client and the pig were parva sprayed during the incident, so it was more a case of “peppered pig than Peppa Pig”.

Murphy-Hankin also admitted being drunk and disorderly on August 20, disorderly behaviour on August 22 and possession of cannabis on the same date.

District Judge Paul Booty, who described the defendant as a “nuisance”, fined him £100 for having an untethered pig, £200 for allowing it to be neglected and banned him for keeping a pig for two years.

He was also fined £50 for being drunk and disorderly and £50 for possession of cannabis, and ordered to pay £50 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.