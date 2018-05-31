Homes evacuated again as Bomb Squad attends second mortar discovery in as many days

A suspected bomb has been disposed of after being discovered in a Suffolk village just a few yards from where a similar device led to an evacuation yesterday.

Suffolk police received reports that a Second World War mortar device had been found at an address in The Street, Walberswick, at around 3.50pm this afternoon.

It follows a discovery yesterday when officers set up a 100 metre exclusion zone before a controlled explosion was carried out by the bomb disposal experts.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said at 9.15pm that the Bomb Squad had disposed of the bomb and there was no further risk to the public.

Officers had set up a 100 metre cordon, which has since been removed.