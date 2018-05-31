Police hunt for stolen boat

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a boat and trailer was stolen in Southwold.Photo: Suffolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are appealing for information after a boat and trailer was stolen in Southwold.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The robbery took place in Southwold Harbour, Blackshore, on Monday, August 13.

The Ribeye boat, which included an outboard engine, was on its trailer in the harbour and a wheel-clamp was removed by the offender or offenders.

A police spokesman said: “ Anybody who saw or heard anything suspicious or who has any information as to the whereabouts of the boat are asked to call Police on 101 quoting reference 46806/18.”

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on on 0800 555 111 or through its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.





