Windows and doors damaged during burglary in mid-Norfolk village

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Southburgh, where windows and doors were damaged. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Windows and doors have been damaged following a burglary in a mid-Norfolk village.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened in Southburgh, between Dereham and Attleborough, sometime between 5pm on Thursday August 23 and 10am on Sunday August 26.

The suspects forced entry into a property in the village and damaged the windows and doors.

Nothing was stolen during the burglary.

Norfolk police are now appealing for information.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101 and quote the reference 36/53052/18.

Alternatively witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or going online to crimestoppers-uk.org.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity.