Police target drivers caught street racing in Diss

Police have issued a number of warnings and notices to drivers caught street racing in a Norfolk market town.

In the early hours of Saturday morning South Norfolk Police tweeted that they had been targeting vehicle related anti-social behaviour in Diss.

Officers issued three Section 59 warnings to drivers caught street racing in the town and two vehicle defect notices, for faulty lights. One driver is also under investigation for ‘obtaining insurance fraudulently’.

