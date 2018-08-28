Robber jailed for series of handbag snatches from elderly women

A 24 year old man was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to robbery. Sonny Ball, of no fixed abode, also admitted other offences undr Operation Converter. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A man who “exploited and preyed on the elderly” has been jailed after admitting a spate of robberies.

Sonny Ball, 24, was jailed for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to robbery and later admitted other offences over the past three years in which he stole handbags from elderly women.

Ball, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday) after he robbed a woman in her 70s on Eleanor Road, Norwich on August 1. After stealing the handbag and a shopping bag he carried out two contactless transactions at shops with the victim’s bank card.

Last week (August 31) Ball pleaded guilty to another six other offences after he co-operated with police under the Operation Converter scheme. During sentencing today (September 3) the court heard he also admitted a robbery on October 28, 2015 on Rectory Road in Lowestoft where he used a degree of force to steal a handbag from a woman in her 70s.

On July 26, 2018 Ball stole a handbag from another woman in her 70s on Regent Road in Lowestoft and on July 29, on King Street in Norwich, another woman in her 70s had her handbag pulled from her using force. Cards from the bag were later used to make a series of transactions at nearby shops.

On July 31 this year, a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries to her right knee, hip, ankle and left elbow after Ball stole her handbag on St Andrews Street in Norwich. Ball also admitted stealing four pairs of headphones from a shop on London Road North in Lowestoft on July 28, as well as admitting possession of cannabis.

Det Con Duncan Etchells, from the Operation Converter team, said: “Ball is an individual who exploited and preyed on the elderly with no thought to the upset and harm he may cause them.

“It is very satisfying to see him behind bars for some time where he will be able to reflect on the misery and distress he has caused his innocent victims.

“People who commit street robberies must understand that they stand a very good chance of being arrested, and if arrested they must be prepared to go to prison, because that is very likely to be the result of their offending.”

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.