Search for pick-up truck after man hit by car

PUBLISHED: 15:27 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:27 29 August 2018

Police are searching for a black Nissan Navara. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2016

Police are searching for a car after a brawl in a street led to a man being assaulted and hit by a pick-up truck.

Police were called to the incident at 3.45pm yesterday on Kirkley Run, Lowestoft near to the petrol station on the south end of the road towards the A12.

Following the assault a man was hit by a black Nissan Navara 4x4 pick-up truck which then left the scene and drove off towards Long Road.

Suffolk Police said they are keen to hear from anybody who saw the car, with a registration number of ROO 6EPK, or has any information about its whereabouts.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with what were thought to be serious injuries, but has since been discharged with only minor injuries.

A 32-year-old man from Lowestoft was arrested earlier today on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be questioned by detectives.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have information or relevant dashcam footage, including details about the vehicle or the driver.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident – who may have seen the incident or have relevant dash cam footage or may have details about the vehicle or driver– to call the Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 49404/18”

