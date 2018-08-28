Date set in Scott Tarrant murder trial

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 23-year-old man accused of murdering Lowestoft father Scott Tarrant is expected to take place in January.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today (Monday) heard that the trial of Steven Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft, was expected to last up to 12 days and would start on January 2 or January 14.

A plea and trial preparation hearing was due to have been held today and Judge John Devaux entered a not guilty verdict to the murder charge on the court record in the absence of Butcher, who is in custody.

Mr Tarrant, 28, died at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after suffering fatal stab wounds at a home in Underwood Close on Saturday, July 7.

In a statement, Mr Tarrant’s family said: “Scott was a fabulous son and brother who was always bubbly and able to find laughter in his life.

“He was also a fantastic father who adored his children. As a family we have been ripped apart by his passing and know that he has left a void which will never be filled.”