Postman splat! Town’s letter box flattened by yobs

PUBLISHED: 12:13 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:17 28 August 2018

The vandalised letter box on Blomefield Road in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

The vandalised letter box on Blomefield Road in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

When it comes to mindless acts of vandalism this is probably a first class example.

The letter box in Blomefield Road in Diss was pushed over sometime between Sunday and Monday. Picture: Simon Parkin

A letter box in Diss has been the victim of an attack of criminal damage that has left it lying prostrate on the ground rather than upright ready to accept post.

As a crime it might not be up there with the great train robbery, when the gang got away with £2.6 million from a Royal Mail train, but it has left locals angry.

Diss resident Tony Fletcher said: “It’s totally mindless. Why would anyone want to do that? They’ve just got no respect for people.”

Police are investigating criminal damage in Blomefield Road in Diss. Picture: Simon ParkinPolice are investigating criminal damage in Blomefield Road in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

The Royal Mail brick pillar box at the junction of Blomefield Road with Frenze Road, close to Diss town centre, appears to have been pushed over.

A Norfolk police spokesman said they were investigating an incident of criminal damage that took place sometime between 9am on Sunday and 9am on Monday.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they may call Crimestoppers on 0800.

