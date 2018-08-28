Police investigate a report of a sexual assault in Earlham Cemetery

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff Archant

An area of Earlham Cemetery in Norwich has been taped off following reports of a sexual assault.

Police received reports that a woman in her twenties had been assaulted in the cemetery at around 6am this morning.

The Dereham Road entrance to the graveyard has been cordoned off while officers carry out their investigations.