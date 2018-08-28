Driver clocked doing 114mph on A11 had children in the car with them

Police have caught a driving doing 114mph on the A11. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A driver has been caught doing more than 110mph on the A11.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing team have stopped the driver after their car was clocked travelling at 114mph.

On Friday, August 31 shortly after 6pm police tweeted: “Driver stopped on A11 this evening. Even the back pain excuse and needing to get home won’t stop the court appearance. Children in the car as well.”