Driver clocked doing 114mph on A11 had children in the car with them
PUBLISHED: 08:53 01 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 01 September 2018
Archant
A driver has been caught doing more than 110mph on the A11.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing team have stopped the driver after their car was clocked travelling at 114mph.
On Friday, August 31 shortly after 6pm police tweeted: “Driver stopped on A11 this evening. Even the back pain excuse and needing to get home won’t stop the court appearance. Children in the car as well.”