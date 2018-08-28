Police release three men under investigation in connection with hit and run
PUBLISHED: 15:45 31 August 2018
Police have released three men under investigation in connection to a hit and run in Lowestoft.
A police manhunt had been underway for the driver of the car on Tuesday, but was called off on Wednesday after two 32-year-old men and a 36 year-old-man were arrested in connection with the incident which allegedly saw a fight take place on Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft.
Officers had been called to the street after reports of the fight, followed by a man allegedly being hit by a pick-up truck.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be serious injuries, but was later discharged after suffering minor injuries.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident – who may have seen the incident or have relevant dash cam footage – to call the Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 49404/18”