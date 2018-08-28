Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police release three men under investigation in connection with hit and run

PUBLISHED: 15:45 31 August 2018

Police have released three men under investigation. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police have released three men under investigation. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Police have released three men under investigation in connection to a hit and run in Lowestoft.

A police manhunt had been underway for the driver of the car on Tuesday, but was called off on Wednesday after two 32-year-old men and a 36 year-old-man were arrested in connection with the incident which allegedly saw a fight take place on Kirkley Run, in Lowestoft.

Officers had been called to the street after reports of the fight, followed by a man allegedly being hit by a pick-up truck.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with what were initially believed to be serious injuries, but was later discharged after suffering minor injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Officers are asking anyone who may have information about the incident – who may have seen the incident or have relevant dash cam footage – to call the Lowestoft CID on 101 quoting reference 49404/18”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast