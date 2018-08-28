Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop
PUBLISHED: 10:58 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 05 November 2018
Archant
Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman after a theft in Norwich city centre.
A necklace was stolen from a mannequin in a shop in Castle Meadow at 2pm on October 24.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following the incident.
Anyone who may know the woman should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/66752/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
