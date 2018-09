Driver of a seized moped was in possession of cannabis when police stopped him

Police have seized a moped in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have seized a moped in Norwich after the driver was found without a license or insurance.

Police stopped the male driver in the Eaton area of the city on Saturday, September 1.

Upon searching the man, Police found him to be in possession of cannabis and driving the moped without a license or insurance.