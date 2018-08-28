Road closures and matchday plans revealed ahead of eagerly awaited East Anglian derby

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday.

Police are encouraging both Ipswich Town and Norwich City fans to arrive early for Sunday’s East Anglian derby with road closures in place at various times around Portman Road.

Jonas Knudsen battles with Harrison Reed in the East Anglian derby last seaosn.

Vehicular access to the ground will be restricted before and during the match, and closed for a short time after the game – due to the high number of away supporters travelling by coach.

Availability of spaces at the Portman Road Car Park will be greatly reduced.

Supporters are being reminded that due to the expected large attendance at the match, some altered entry and exit arrangements will be in place to minimise bottlenecks and congestion.

Fans in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand will have the option to exit the stadium post-match via the main drive at the football club into Constantine Road, or via the practice pitch into Sir Alf Ramsey Way.

Ipswich Town fans applaud at the end of Town' game with Villa recently.

The exit into Portman Road will also be open for supporters who wish to leave that way.

Road closures will be in place at various times on Portman Road and on Princes Street at the junctions of Civic Drive, Chancery Road, Chalon Street, Commercial Road, West End Rd ,Ranelagh Road and Burrell Road. These will remain in place for a short while after the game has ended.

There will also be some disruption to public transport as a result of these closures.

Buses will be operating on diversionary routes whilst Princes Street is closed. Members of the public are advised to check by telephone or on-line with operators for service details and alternative bus stops.

Ipswich Town fans show their support in the stands

Bag searches will be taking place for the safety of all spectators at this match and supporters should plan to arrive at the stadium earlier than normal to ease congestion while entering the stadium.

DCS Steve Mattin, police commander for the match, said: “As usual for this derby game there will be a high-profile police presence to ensure all supporters arrive and leave the ground safely.

“We will also be applying section 35 dispersal powers if necessary. This will allow us to deal with individuals engaging in anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder, not only when they have occurred or are occurring but when they are likely to occur.

“Failure to comply with the direction to leave an area is a criminal offence as is failure to surrender any items when requested to do so by police.

“We encourage all supporters to come and enjoy the atmosphere of the local derby and act sensibly during this sporting event as we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour, violence, racial chanting, mindless vandalism or any alcohol-fuelled disorder.

“I would ask that anyone planning to be in the town centre area of Ipswich on Sunday takes note of the road closures and congestion expected.

“The public are encouraged to approach police if they have any questions on the day.

“Officers will be on hand to ensure the safety of those attending the game and those members of the public wishing to go about their normal daily business.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk police and crime commissioner, said: “I really hope everyone enjoys the day and the match is played in good spirit.

“The vast majority of supporters from both Suffolk and Norfolk are looking forward to this local derby with great anticipation and don’t want any trouble whatsoever.

“That said please remember the police are there to keep everyone safe and sound and will, quite rightly, deal with any bad behaviour straight away.”