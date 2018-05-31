Search

Man wanted in Norwich in connection with burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:30 29 August 2018

Kieron Watkins. PIC: Issued by Norfolk Police.

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norwich.

Keiron Watkins, 30, is wanted by officers in connection with an incident of burglary in Suffolk.

It is believed Keiron also has links in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft areas.

Watkins is described as being white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of a stocky build and with short brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Watkins, or may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 immediately.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

