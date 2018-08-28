Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen a stolen silver BMW?

PUBLISHED: 17:24 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:24 05 September 2018

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a BMW was stolen.

The Silver BMW X5, registration NC07 FXL, was stolen in Norwich between 6.20pm and 6.45pm pm Tuesday, September 4.

The incident happened outside a house on Armstrong Road, in the Thorpe St Andrew area.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Andy Mason at Sprowston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Thirty minutes to drive quarter of a mile’ - Motorists again frustrated by delays as busy road closed for second time in weeks

The roadworks on Neatherd Road have caused long delays in the town. Picture: Dan Bennett.

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The best and worst McDonald’s in Norfolk according to TripAdvisor

Swaffham McDonalds. Photo: Google Images

Updated: Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Live: WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE – including Russell Martin and James Maddison interviews

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Homes evacuated and street sealed off after ruptured gas pipe ignites

Homes have been evacuated and a street closed after a ruptured gas pipe ignited in Willow Road, Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

City robber jailed for 10 years after targeting teenage cashier with water pistol

Ryan Smith has been jailed for a 10 year extended sentence after his 13th robbery in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Disruption expected as date for major road resurfacing is set

A146, Norwich Road. Photo: Google.

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast